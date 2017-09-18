Ezekiel Elliott Accused Of Quitting On Play After Certainly Appearing To Quit On Play

Ezekiel Elliott had the worst game of his young NFL career Sunday, made even worse by a blatant decision to give up on a play during the Dallas Cowboys’ ugly loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys running back showed no interest in trying to tackle Chris Harris Jr. after Harris intercepted a pass during the Broncos’ eventual 42-17 win in Denver on Sunday.

Elliott, who is paid handsomely for his ability to run, decided not to run at all after Harris. For what it’s worth, the Cowboys were losing 28-10 at the time of the pick. Harris returned the pick 23 yards before being tackled.

I think Rod Marinelli would have graded this as a "loaf" for Ezekiel Elliott. pic.twitter.com/MC2QiYhBga — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 18, 2017

Elliott’s final stat line don’t paint a pretty picture, either. He finished with just 8 yards on nine carries.

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said on NFL Network that Elliott “quit” on his team, not just for the lack of effort but for his overall attitude and approach to the game.

Full comments from @LT_21 on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/sMkyNmP5xi — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 18, 2017

Longtime NFL writer Peter King in his Monday Morning Quarterback column had even stronger words about the Elliott situation, even calling on the Cowboys to discipline the running back.

“To give up on that play was horrendous,” King wrote. “Dallas coach Jason Garrett has to do something about it — if he has not already. Owner Jerry Jones should back his coach 100 percent when Garrett does discipline Elliott. And if Garrett does not, then there’s something seriously wrong in Dallas.”

At least one person has Elliott’s back, though. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said Monday morning on FS1’s “First Things First” that while he doesn’t condone what Elliott did, he understands why it happened … because other players have done it before.

.@getnickwright: It’s a bad look when Zeke has possibly the worst game of his life & then gives up on a play when the game is in the balance pic.twitter.com/j4uwtYJBfe — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 18, 2017

Regardless, it’s a tough look for Elliott, who already was a center of controversy this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images