Ezekiel Elliott Granted Preliminary Injunction; Suspension Put On Hold

Well, it looks like fans should expect to see Ezekiel Elliott suit up on Sundays.

A U.S. District Court judge granted the the NFL Players Association’s preliminary injunction request on behalf of the Dallas Cowboys’ star running back, per NFL.com’s Austin Knoblauch. As a result, Elliott’s six-game suspension will be put on hold, making it likely that he won’t miss any games in the upcoming campaign.

Judge Amos Mazzant III’s decision allows Elliott to play as the NFLPA’s petition to void the suspension is reviewed by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. There’s no timeline for Mazzant III to rule on whether to allow the petition to advance to trial, per Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program. As a result, there’s a chance Elliott could play the entire 2017 season as the case is reviewed.

However, if Mazzant III disallows the case to move forward during any point of the season, Elliott’s six-game suspension would begin immediately.

Elliott’s suspension was issued Aug. 11 after a lengthy investigation of possible domestic violence inflicted on his former girlfriend. The NFL deemed that Elliott violated the league’s conduct policy, which calls for a six-game suspension for first-time domestic violence violations. The 22-year-old was never formally charged, though, and has denied the accusations.

The Cowboys will take on the New York Giants on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images