Ezekiel Elliott Will Play At Least Two More Games; Case Will Be Heard Oct. 2

Ezekiel Elliott will suit up for at least the next two games.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has denied the NFL’s request to hear the Dallas Cowboys running back’s case by Sept. 26, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The court announced the decision to deny the expedited hearing Friday afternoon.

The court will hear the case on Oct. 2, meaning that Elliott will play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals and Oct. 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Elliott is allowed to play while his six-game suspension is being challenged in court.

The NFL requested the case be heard early in order to stay the injunction that allows Elliott to play.

Elliott’s suspension could begin as early as Week 5 if the court upholds the NFL’s motion to deny the appeal.

According to Florio, the league’s case stems from the fact that Elliott filed the motion before arbitrator Harold Henderson ruled on the appeal of the suspension.

The Cowboys star initially was suspended after the NFL investigated domestic violence allegations made against him during the summer of 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images