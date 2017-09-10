Falcons Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons’ quest to return to the Super Bowl begins Sunday afternoon in Chicago.
The defending NFC champions travel to the Windy City for a Week 1 showdown with the Bears at Soldier Field. Injury-riddled Chicago appears en route to another disappointing season, while Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s high-flying offense are poised to be strong once again.
Here’s how you can watch Falcons vs. Bears online.
When: Sunday, Sep. 10, at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
