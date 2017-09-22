Falcons Vs. Lions: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Atlanta Falcons-Detroit Lions Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-3) Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET.

Mike: Falcons. Sure, Detroit is 2-0 and is at home. But the Lions haven’t faced a test like the Falcons yet with weapons at every position. Expect a big game for the Atlanta rushing attack, which was bad news for the Lions last season, going 2-8 in games they allowed 100 or more yards of rushing.

Ricky: Falcons. I’m starting to believe in Detroit, whose defense has really improved since last season. But I need to see what they’re made of against top-notch competition before fully buying in. Wins over the Cardinals and Giants just don’t do it for me. Let’s go with the safe pick here.

Andre: Falcons. Despite the Lions’ success in Week 2 in terms of getting to the quarterback, they still haven’t proven they can do that on a consistent basis. And I don’t see anyone on Detroit’s secondary that’s going to put up a test against Julio Jones.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images