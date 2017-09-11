Fantasy Football Fallout Week 1: Are Tarik Cohen, Kareem Hunt The Real Deal?

After a long offseason, you may have forgotten all the drama that comes with fantasy football. Well, Week 1 changed that in a hurry.
The NFL’s opening weekend was an eventful one on the fantasy front: Studs like Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers back Le’Veon Bell fell flat, while a handful of rookies burst onto the scene, led by Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Chicago Bears fourth-rounder Tarik Cohen.
So, are Hunt and Cohen destined to be fantasy stars, or are they just flashes in the pan? NESN.com’s Darren Hartwell and Mike Cole broke it all down, while also discussing their top waiver wire pickups for Week 2 and who to start and sit in Week 1’s two “Monday Night Football” matchups.
Check out their “Fantasy Fallout” Facebook live chat in the video above.
