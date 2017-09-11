Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

If your fantasy football team under-performed in Week 1, don’t worry: The waiver wire is rich with talent that went overlooked in your league’s draft.
The waiver wire should feature several players who can help your fantasy team and maybe even become mainstays on your roster for the remainder of the 2017 campaign. And no matter what position you need, the waiver wire surely can add depth, whether it’s for a starting role or just a roster stash.
So, which players are worthy of adding ahead of Week 2? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (22 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The knock on Smith always has been that he’s a “game manager,” and as a result, he often goes undrafted in fantasy leagues. Well, the Chiefs quarterback showed what he’s capable of in the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots. Smith carved up the defending Super Bowl champions, completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards with four touchdowns. Not to mention, Kansas City’s next three opponents — the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins — feature average defenses, which could help Smith continue to put up monster numbers.
Other quarterbacks to target: Carson Wentz (PHI), Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
Running Back: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears (11 percent owned)
Jordan Howard is one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy football, but it was his backfield mate who stole the show in Week 1. Cohen, a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, put his name on the map with a huge debut performance against the Atlanta Falcons. The North Carolina A&T product showed off his versatility, carrying the ball five times for 66 rushing yards and while hauling in eight receptions for 47 yards with a touchdown. If Week 1 is any indication, it looks like Cohen will get his fair share of touches on a week-to-week basis, so he certainly is worth a pickup.
Other running backs to pursue: Chris Thompson (WAS), Theo Riddick (DET), Marlon Mack (IND)
Wide Receiver: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (13 percent owned)
Wentz lost his favorite target in the preseason, as budding wideout Jordan Matthews was dealt to the Buffalo Bills. Now, it looks like Agholor could be a go-to man in the Eagles’ receiving corps. The third-year receiver was a fantasy disappointment in his first two seasons in the league, but he made a strong roster case in Week 1. Agholor caught six passes on eight targets for 86 yards with a touchdown in Philly’s 30-17 win over the Redskins. Look for Agholor to continue to put up solid numbers now that his role has been increased.
Other wide receivers to target: Kenny Golladay (DET), Cooper Kupp (LAR), Corey Coleman (CLE)
Tight End: Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (6 percent owned)
The Steelers have an embarrassment of riches on offense, but don’t forget about their tight end. James was a critical piece of Pittsburgh’s 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns, notching six catches for 41 yards with two touchdowns. Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell obviously will get the most attention from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but James has proved to be a legitimate red zone target. Highly productive tight ends are few and far between in fantasy football, so it wouldn’t hurt to take a chance on James.
Other tight ends to pursue: Austin Hooper (ATL)
Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images
