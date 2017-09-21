Fantasy Football Week 3: Starts, Sits For Rams Vs. 49ers ‘Thursday Night Football’

“Thursday Night Football,” fantasy football’s biggest enigma, is back.
Week 3 of the NFL season gets underway Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers, in a matchup that has all the makings of a dud. But while the game might not offer much entertainment value, both teams have players that belong in the fantasy conversation.
Whether you’re playing a daily fantasy sports contest or making a last-minute roster move in your season-long league, here’s who we think you should start and sit Thursday night:
RAMS VS. 49ERS
START
Rams D/ST. More often than not, these Thursday night games quickly devolve into sloppy, defense-heavy showdowns. And while the 49ers’ D has looked strong, the Rams’ unit is the more intriguing fantasy option. San Francisco QB Brian Hoyer has been brutal, and his team still hasn’t scored a touchdown. The Rams should record enough sacks — and maybe even a turnover or two — to be a worthy fantasy start.
Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers. While the Rams’ defense presents a tough challenge for the 49ers’ offense, we think Hyde is worth a start, based on both volume and performance. In addition to being the focal point of the 49ers’ attack, Hyde looked strong in Week 2, as he put up 124 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams. He might be a bit too boom-or-bust for some fantasy owners, but Kupp clearly has built chemistry with Rams QB Jared Goff. While he had had a down game in Week 2 after a strong Week 1 performance, Kupp still should be a primary target on third downs and in the red zone.
SIT
Gerald Everett, TE, Rams. Everett was a popular waiver-wire pickup this week, following this three-catch, 95-yard performance in Week 2 against the Washington Redskins. And while the rookie tight end certainly shows a lot of promise, we need to see a bit more consistency before we recommend him as a fantasy starter.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Rams. Switching teams hasn’t done much to change Watkins’ reputation as an unreliable fantasy receiver. Sure, he eventually could build a rapport with Goff, but Watkins has just seven catches for 88 yards through two weeks of action. Keep him on your bench.
Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers. He might be the best receiver on the 49ers, but Garcon still isn’t worth a start in fantasy lineups. That’s not so much a knock on Garcon as it is on Hoyer, who’s completed just nine passes for 107 yards to the veteran wideout through two weeks. Garcon could be a decent bye week fill-in down the road, but right now he belongs on your bench.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP