Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

If your fantasy dreams aren’t already crushed this week, then lucky you. But if you’re like many people whose teams have been ravaged by injuries, you’re in the right place.
It’s pretty slim pickings on the waiver wire in Week 3, but we scoured them to find the best talent for your roster. So whether you drafted David Johnson first overall or have been tearing your hair out for two weeks over Le’Veon Bell’s lack of production, we have some options for you that can soothe the pain.
ADDS
Quarterback: Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos (51 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Yeah, we kind of can’t believe it, but Siemian led all quarterbacks in fantasy points heading into Week 3. The Broncos signal-caller also has a favorable matchup against a weak Buffalo Bills secondary and plenty of offensive weapons to keep the streak alive. If Siemian’s not the real deal, he’s at least a good Week 3 streamer.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Alex Smith (KC), Jay Cutler (MIA)
Running back: D’Onta Foreman, Houston Texans (15 percent owned)
Running back adds seem to get tougher every week, thanks to lots of injuries and a lack of talent, but Foreman could be worth a stream. The New England Patriots’ run defense hasn’t been great over the first two weeks, so the Texans likely will try to exploit that early. It probably won’t result in a win for Houston, but Foreman could see significant volume regardless.
Other running backs to consider: Chris Thompson (WAS), Duke Johnson (CLE)
Wide receiver: Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars (46 percent owned)
We try not to endorse players who catch passes from Blake Bortles, but it’s also really hard not to suggest a No. 1 receiver who’s pretty widely available. Unless a wide receiver is genuinely bad, which Lee is not, it’s always a good idea to stash one who sees consistent targets. Plus, the Baltimore Ravens are playing in London for the first time, so there a decent chance the Jaguars will catch them on a bad day.
Other wideouts to check out: J.J. Nelson (ARI), Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
Tight end: Evan Engram, New York Giants (37 percent owned)
The case for Engram is similar to the one for Marqise Lee: It’s a bad offense, but the targets are good. Eli Manning passed to Engram more than any of his other receivers Sunday, and the rookie tight end scored the Giants’ lone touchdown. He has some upside, too, because it’s not impossible to imagine Manning finding his stride this season.
Other tight ends to add: Benjamin Watson (BAL), Jack Doyle (IND)
DROPS
Quarterback: Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings (27 percent owned)
Remember last week when we told you to pick up Sam Bradford? Yeah, sorry about that. At the time, the Vikings were giving people the impression that the QB’s knee injury was minor and that he’d definitely start Week 2. That obviously didn’t happen, and now the Vikes are being extremely hush-hush about how long Bradford will be out. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that the quarterback is getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, which generally is a bad sign. Go ahead and drop him.
Running back: Adrian Peterson, New Orleans Saints (70 percent owned)
It’s tempting to stash a running back of Peterson’s caliber, but the truth is New Orleans already looks like the wrong place for him. He’s seen just 14 carries in his first two weeks with the Saints, and it’s hard to see that getting much better with Mark Ingram and Alvin Camara on the roster. Even if Peterson does wind up panning out, he’s not worth a spot on your bench right now.
Wide receiver: Brandon Marshall, New York Giants (72 percent owned)
The deal with Marshall is pretty much the same for Peterson; he just doesn’t seem to be a fit for the Giants. Marshall has caught two of just nine targets in the first two weeks for 27 yards, so no one will be rushing to pick him up if you drop him.
Tight end: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (55 percent owned)
Olsen broke his foot and won’t be eligible to return until Week 12, so it’s tough to justify keeping him right now. If you have a really shallow league, you might be able to stash him without much trouble. That won’t be the case in deeper leagues, though, so you should roll with someone else, unfortunately.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
