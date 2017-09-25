Fantasy Football Week 3 Winners, Losers: Derek Carr, Brandin Cooks Among Notable Performers

Week 3 of the NFL season finally provided fans with the excitement and drama they’d been looking for since the new campaign began.
The thrilling action resulted in a bunch of fantastic fantasy performances, too, as 17 teams scored 26 or more points through Sunday’s action.
Here are some Week 3 fantasy football winners and losers entering “Monday Night Football.”
WINNERS
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson showed why he’s still one of the league’s best quarterbacks by passing for 373 yards with four touchdowns against a good Tennessee Titans defense. The Titans won 33-27, but Wilson did all he could to give the Seahawks a chance.
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
Howard out-dueled Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell in the battle of running backs and led Chicago to a surprising 23-17 overtime win. He ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots
Cooks and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appear to be on the same page after the young wideout caught five passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronk provided fantasy owners with another productive week, including eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He also didn’t look bothered by the groin injury he suffered in Week 2.
Washington Redskins, Defense
The Redskins held talented Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to just 96 yards passing, sacked him four times, and intercepted two of his passes in a 27-10 win Sunday night win.
LOSERS
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
Carr is an elite quarterback, so completing 19 of 31 passes for just 96 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions is not going to make fantasy owners very happy.
Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins
Ajayi had been battling a knee injury entering Miami’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets, but he was well enough to play and didn’t perform to his usual standard. He ran for just 16 yards on 11 carries and failed to find the end zone against a bad Jets defense.
Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
One catch for 6 yards on five targets is not what fantasy owners expect from a No. 1 wide receiver. Cooper, after scoring a touchdown in Week 1, has tallied just five receptions for 39 yards and zero scores over the last two games.
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The rookie from Alabama was a popular tight end pick in fantasy drafts, but he disappointed in Week 3 with a single reception for 12 yards. It also was his only target of the game as the Buccaneers lost 34-17 to the Minnesota Vikings.
Baltimore Raven, Defense
The Ravens allowed often-criticized Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles to throw for 244 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 44-7 loss. They also didn’t sack Bortles once. Nothing more needs to be said from Baltimore’s perspective — that’s as bad as it gets.
