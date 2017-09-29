Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Decisions

With three weeks already finished in the NFL season, fantasy owners are starting to see what their teams truly are made of — or lacking, of course. And Week 4 could be a crucial one for those hoping to turn around their season after a slow start.
Luckily for you, that’s where NESN.com can help with our starts/sits for Week 4. Check them out below:
START
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott didn’t have a busy day under center in the Cowboys’ 28-17 Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he still had two touchdowns and completed 72.2 percent of his passes. And his next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, are coming off a 41-39 win over the Brian Hoyer-led San Francisco 49ers.
Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins
Ajayi and the Dolphins played horribly last week against the New York Jets, but the New Orleans Saints still have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. When in doubt, start somebody playing the Saints.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Yes, the Panthers have looked like a shell of their former selves on offense, but one positive note for McCaffrey fantasy owners is his emergence as a threat in the passing game with 101 yards on nine receptions against the Saints. The Patriots, meanwhile, rank last in total defense.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Fitzgerald had a monster 149-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Cowboys. And now he gets to face the horrible 49ers, who just gave up 41 points to the Rams.
Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Hurns has a touchdown in each of his last two games, and he’s been one of Blake Bortles’ favorite targets. Expect that trend to continue against the Saints and their second-worst defense in the NFL.
SIT
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Brissett rewarded fantasy owners last week with an impressive three-touchdown performance against the Cleveland Browns. But with the Seattle Seahawks up next, it’s best to put him back on the bench.
Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
Ingram is coming of back-to-back games with 50-plus rushing yards, but he still hasn’t found the end zone this season. And with a still-crowded backfield in New Orleans, it’s tough to predict how he’ll do against the Dolphins and their fifth-best rushing defense in the league.
Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Gore is coming off back-to-back games with a rushing touchdown, and the Seahawks have allowed a surprising amount of rushing yards so far this season. But there’s a good chance the Colts will come back down to earth this week after a solid performance against the Browns.
Amari Cooper, QB, Oakland Raiders
Cooper only had one (!) reception last week, and he hasn’t reached the end zone since Week 1. That is bad enough, but now he has to face the elite Denver Broncos defense.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton had a huge game last week with 153 yards and a touchdown, but as previously mentioned, the Colts now have to face the Seahawks with an inexperienced quarterback at the helm.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP