Fantasy Football Week 4: Starts, Sits For Bears Vs. Packers ‘Thursday Night Football’

With a polarizing Week 3 still fresh in everyone’s minds, the NFL is back with another edition of “Thursday Night Football.”
Week 4 gets underway Thursday night when the Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers, in a matchup of longtime NFC North rivals. Unlike most “TNF” games, this one presents plenty of intrigue for casual fans and fantasy diehards alike.
Whether you’re playing a daily fantasy sports contest or making a last-minute roster move in your season-long league, here’s who we think you should start and sit Thursday night:
BEARS VS. PACKERS
START
Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers. The wide receiver-turned running back hasn’t provided huge production thus far, but remains a fantasy must-start based on volume alone. Montgomery leads the NFL in overall snaps with 204, as he’s on the field for 68 percent of all plays. He has just 124 rushing yards and 129 receiving yards, respectively, but his three total touchdowns have made him a reliable fantasy starter. We expect Montgomery to put up good numbers in front of the home crowd at Lambeau Field.
Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers. In what’s been a down year for fantasy tight ends, Bennett stands as one of the biggest disappointments. Through three games, he has 11 catches for 102 yards with no touchdowns. However, we think Bennett’s growing chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as well as the Bears’ vulnerability against opposing tight ends, makes him a worthy fantasy start. Chicago has given up the second most yards to tight ends this season, having surrendered 194 yards through three games.
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears. Some Howard owners might be hesitant to start the Bears back, given how much his shoulder was bothering him in Week 3 as well as the daunting task of facing the high-powered Packers offense in Green Bay. But Howard was a stud last week even with his sore shoulder, and he’s the focal point of the Bears offense, by far. Fellow back Tarik Cohen will get his touches, but Howard remains a must-start, given how much of a factor he is in both the passing game and the running game.
SIT
Mike Glennon, QB, Bears. Fantasy owners should avoid starting Glennon at all costs. The fifth-year QB hasn’t played well, and also doesn’t have much to throw to. Sure, the score of the game could dictate more volume out of the passing game, allowing for some garbage-time points, but the Bears are a true run-first team. If you’re looking for a waiver-wire fill-in, there are far better options.
Randall Cobb, WR, Packers. Cobb’s played well after a disappointing 2016 season, but he missed Week 3 with a chest injury, and likely won’t be 100 percent for this game. In two games of action, Cobb has 15 catches for a 145 yards, numbers that are more than serviceable. But he hasn’t responded well to injury in the past, and it’s simply too tough to predict where Rodgers will direct his targets on a game-to-game basis. Leave Cobb on your bench this week.
Bears Wide Receivers. Kendall Wright? Nope. Deonte Thompson? Not a chance. Josh Bellamy? you get the idea. With both Cameron Meredith and Kevin White done for the year, the Bears’ passing attack is centered on their running backs, rather than receivers. We can’t recommend any of Chicago’s pass catchers for fantasy purposes.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
