Fernando Alonso Hints At 2018 Le Mans Bid If He Returns To McLaren F1

With Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing’s driver lineups remaining unchanged for 2018, Formula One silly season has been all about Fernando Alonso this year. And it somehow just got even sillier.

During Thursday’s driver press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Alonso not only confirmed one of the biggest rumors regarding his plans for next season, but he also started one of his own, according to NBC Sports. The Spaniard was asked yet again whether he’ll race in IndyCar, and although he still didn’t offer a definitive yes or no, Alonso gave his most telling answer yet.

“There are options everywhere, and they are all very good,” Alonso said. “You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks.”

ALO: “Whatever I do next year is because I want to win. F1 is my first option” #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/1TXdnqFH05 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 14, 2017

Following Alonso’s 2017 Indianapolis 500 bid, many speculated that he could drive full-time for Andretti Autosport in 2018. Although that theory gained traction when Takuma Sato signed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing — and more so when Andretti and Alonso addressed the rumor on Twitter — it’s beginning to seem unlikely.

McLaren is expected to announce Friday that it will switch to Renault power units in 2018, as part of a three-way deal it reportedly orchestrated to split with Honda. Alonso therefor very well could return to McLaren, and if he does, he claims he won’t miss the Monaco Grand Prix to run the Indy 500 again — though he might attempt the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The triple crown is clear target for me in the future, and there are three races there,” Alonso said, via NBC Sports. “If the Indy 500 is together with Monaco as we know, there is another one still to complete.”

Thumbnail photo via Honda Racing