Fifth Third Bank Extends Sponsorship Deal With NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Get used to seeing Fifth Third Bank on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Fusion.

The organization has signed a multi-year deal to continue as the primary sponsor of Stenhouse’s car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, RFR announced Sunday. Fifth Third Bank has been the primary sponsor of the No. 17 Ford since 2012.

“I’m so appreciative to continue racing with Fifth Third Bank on the car. It’s great to have partners who believe in the sport and are committed long-term to supporting the business of racing,” Stenhouse said in a statement.

The extension brings a certain level of security to Stenhouse and RFR, who’ve had a resurgent year in the sport. Already locked into the Cup playoffs, Stenhouse won his first Cup race earlier this season at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Roush Fenway Racing and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.,”Fifth Third Bank chief marketing officer Matt Jauchius said in a statement. “To hear Ricky exclaim our tagline, ‘that’s Banking a Fifth Third Better, boys’ when he captured his first victory this season was incredible.

“We’re banking on another successful run with him behind the wheel.”

Fifth Third Bank, who also serves as the official bank of Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 500, is well-regarded in the racing industry, something that clearly is important to RFR.

“It’s a privilege to continue our relationship with Fifth Third Bank,” RFR president Steve Newmark said in a statement. “There are few sponsors in NASCAR who have as deep of an understanding of the industry and whose primary objective is to serve the well-being of businesses and individuals in the sport.”

Stenhouse’s deal with Fifth Third Bank comes roughly two weeks after SunnyD extended its sponsorship contract with the RFR driver through the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images