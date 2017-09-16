Watch Florida Beat Tennessee With Improbable Hail Mary Touchdown Pass

Every once in a while, something happens in college football that leaves you totally speechless. But what happened Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., took things to a whole new level.
The No. 24 Florida Gators were tied 20-20 with the Tennessee Volunteers with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. With the ball on their own 37-yard line, the Gators needed a miracle to prevent the marquee SEC matchup from going to overtime.
Then, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks hurled an improbable 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, sending “The Swamp” into a frenzy.
Given the score, situation and result, this play ultimately can be called a Hail Mary.
Such plays usually occur when the opposing defense is lined up in some sort of prevent-based formation, which the Vols clearly were not.
In any event, this play surges to the top of college football’s 2017 highlight reel.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP