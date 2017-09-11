Florida Dealer Stores Inventory In Free Hurricane Irma Parking Garages

When Hollywood, Fla., opened its public parking garages for free to residents ahead of Hurricane Irma, one local business owner saw an opportunity to save some money.

A car dealer used the garage at the corner of Polk Street and 19th Avenue to store its inventory during the storm, according to the Miami Herald.

Residents reportedly arrived at the garage Friday and found more than 40 vehicles parked inside that were fitted window stickers and no license plates. Although city officials aren’t yet sure which dealer the cars belong to, it has ticketed all of the vehicles.

“The lot was designated for residents as a last resort for those who live on the beach and other areas subject to a storm surge — not for a local car dealer,” Hollywood spokeswoman Raelin Storey told the Miami Herald.

Storey said the city is investigating the matter, though it understandably has more pressing matters to deal with currently. She claims the cars will be fitted with boots, but she isn’t sure if Hollywood has enough boots for all of the vehicles.

The garage in question was one of three that Hollywood had made free to residents. All three reportedly were full by Friday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Henk Sijgers