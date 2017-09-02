Florida State Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

College football is back, and one of the biggest matchups of the year will take place Saturday night at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
College Football Playoff contenders No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Florida State will face off in the Chick-fil-A Classic, which will feature major title implications.
The Crimson Tide, fresh off a loss to Clemson in last season’s championship game, will look to make another run at a title, although they lost seven defensive starters to the NFL draft. But that’s life when you’re consistently one of the best programs in the country.
The Seminoles, meanwhile, appear poised to make a run at dethroning No. 5 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year.
Here’s how you can watch FSU vs. Bama online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP