Ford Fiesta ST Is Dead, But Owners Still Can Attend Free Race School In 2018

The Fiesta ST won’t be on sale in the United States after 2017, but that doesn’t mean Ford will forget about owners of the current model.

Ford currently allows owners of its hot front-wheel-drive Focus and Fiesta hatchbacks to attend a performance driving school, dubbed ST Octane Academy, free of charge. But with the Fiesta no longer a part of Ford’s U.S. product offerings starting in 2018, some owners might be concerned that their invitations will be null and void.

A representative from Ford, though, confirmed to NESN Fuel on Thursday that owners of the current-generation Fiesta ST still will be allowed to attend Octane Academy after the subcompact gets yanked from the company’s lineup. That is, so long as they don’t wait too long to register.

“The buyers of the vehicle have 12 months from the Warranty Start Date to sign up for a class,” a Ford spokesperson told NESN Fuel. “So yes, the customer can take the class next year.”

The program, which is held at the Ford Performance Racing School in Tooele, Utah, gives ST owners an opportunity to experience the full performance potential of their respective model. Ford has seven remaining Octane Academy events scheduled in 2017, but there are no spots remaining for any of them.

As a result, Ford recommends contacting the facility directly to inquire about attending in 2018.

“It would be ideal if they reached out to the racing school and get put on the wait list for classes next year.”

Thumbnail photo via Ford