Former Bruins Star Milan Lucic Rocks Tom Brady Jersey For Patriots Season Opener

by on Thu, Sep 7, 2017 at 5:49PM
Milan Lucic no longer plays in Boston, but the former Bruins power forward still supports the New England Patriots.

The Edmonton Oilers winger is all ready for the Patriots’ season-opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. He’s even got a Tom Brady No. 12 jersey for the occasion.

Lucic knows what it’s like to win a championship in Boston, and how special that accomplishment is. He was an important part of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup title. Lucic scored a career-high 30 goals during the 2010-11 regular season and then added 12 points in 25 postseason matchups.

