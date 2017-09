Foxwoods Resort Casino is teaming up with On Track Karting to add a new, high-throttle experience at the full-service resort.

Richard Rawlings, host of “Fast ‘N Loud,” helped make the announcement at New Hampshire Motor Speedway ahead of the ISM Connect 300. Check out the video above for more on the indoor race track set to open in early 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Keely Flanagan/NESN