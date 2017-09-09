Georgia Vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The early lineup for Saturday’s college football schedule left plenty to be desired, but the same can’t be said for prime time.
Four matchups between ranked opponents will take place Saturday night, including the No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs at Notre Dame Stadium.
This only is the second time these two storied programs have played each other, with the first coming in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs won the game, and the national championship, that year. But how will Round 2 go decades later?
Here’s how to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports
