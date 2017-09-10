Georgia’s First Game At Notre Dame Sure Looks Like Home Game For Bulldogs

Georgia is playing at Notre Dame on Saturday, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the stands.
That’s because in traveling to South Bend, Ind., for the first time, the Bulldogs brought with them a legion of fans that formed a sea of red at Notre Dame Stadium. The fighting Irish technically are playing a home game, but it really looks like the game is being played at a neutral site.
Check out some of the sights and sounds from Georgia’s invasion at Notre Dame in the tweets below:
Wow. Talk about a fanbase that travels well.
Notre Dame might have to think twice before booking Georgia on the schedule again.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images
