Giants Coach Ben McAdoo Throws Eli Manning Under The Bus For Goal Line Gaffe

The New York Giants on Monday night honored the historic 2007 team that upset the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII. But that was the only highlight at MetLife Stadium for the G-Men, whose offense once again was abysmal in a 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

New York’s dysfunction was summed up in one play in the third quarter: The Giants opted to go for it on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard-line trailing by 10 points, but quarterback Eli Manning couldn’t even get the snap off in time, taking a delay of game penalty instead.

Manning has been around a while, so you’d think he’d get the benefit of the doubt here. But when asked about the play after the game, Giants coach Ben McAdoo placed the blame square on his QB.

“Sloppy quarterback play,” McAdoo said. “Quarterback and center need to be on the same page there. We need to get the ball snapped.”

When asked why he didn’t call a timeout to avoid taking a penalty, McAdoo replied, “Because we have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football. I expect us to get the ball snapped.”

Manning is just four years younger than McAdoo and has been New York’s QB since the Giants coach was a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh, so McAdoo calling out the two-time Super Bowl MVP certainly raised some eyebrows.

Then again, Manning and the Giants could use a wake-up call after scoring 13 points combined in their first two games, both losses.

