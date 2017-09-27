Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Lacks Remorse For Dog Celebration

During the fourth quarter of the New York Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. offered yet another reminder that maturity remains elusive for the star wide receiver.

And on Wednesday, the Giants wideout proved that expecting him to mature in less than three days was, well, unrealistic.

Beckham offered one of the most bizarre images of Week 3 when he celebrated a touchdown catch by doing the “pee like a dog” stance. And after meeting with Giants owner John Mara on Wednesday, he told reporters that his “only regret is that he incurred a penalty,” according to the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.

“Then Beckham continued to try to turn this into a debate about how the NFL’s new celebration rules are confusing, instead of admitting his celebration, which cost the Giants 15 yards, was crass and uncalled for,” Leonard wrote.

Beckham on Monday seemed to confirm the belief that the celebration actually was directed at President Donald Trump, who was at the center of Week 3’s widespread national anthem protests.

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

Still, writing Beckham’s stunt off as a shot at the President or a misinterpretation of the league’s new celebration rules ultimately doesn’t work.

Because, at the end of the day, kids are watching.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images