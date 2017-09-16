Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr. Sounds Off On His Fantasy Football Owners

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the slightest bit concerned about your fantasy football team.
The New York Giants star wideout was one of the top picks in most fantasy leagues this year, but his 2017 debut has been put on hold due to an ankle injury sustained in the preseason. Fantasy football players are itching for Beckham to get back on the field, but OBJ isn’t exactly being mindful of them as he continues to rehab.
And while Beckham was out of action in the Giants’ Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, there’s a chance the 24-year-old could lace up his cleats for “Monday Night Football.” Beckham reportedly has responded well to treatment, and there’s a “realistic” shot he takes the field against the Detroit Lions.
So relax, fantasy football players. It sounds like Beckham isn’t too far away from putting up monster numbers that we’ve grown to expect from him.
Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images
