Giants Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The New York Giants will be looking to pull themselves out of an 0-2 hole, but they have to face another NFC East opponent to do it.

The Giants travel to Philadelphia on Sunday where they’ll face off against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And while NFC East matchups usually are close, we could be in for a low-scoring game, as the Giants’ offense hasn’t shown any life yet, but their defense could prove to be a challenge for the Eagles’ second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.

Here’s how you can watch.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images