Giants Vs. Eagles: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

New York Giants at (-6) Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Mike: Eagles. The Giants are in big trouble. They can’t score points, and now they have to keep pace with an Eagles team that’s scored a total of 57 points through two games. Oh, and by the way, the Eagles get after the QB, which is bad for Ereck Flowers and the rest of New York’s porous offensive line.

Ricky: Giants. Philadelphia’s front seven is legit. That’s bad news for New York’s struggling offense. But the Giants’ defense still is loaded with talent, especially if Janoris Jenkins returns to the lineup. That should be enough to keep things close in a low-scoring affair.

Andre: Giants. None of the numbers point toward the Giants, but I’m going with them. They’ve had a rough first two weeks, but I can’t ignore their big names on defense. Also, Odell Beckham Jr. is only going to get healthier and once that happens, the Giants offense will click again.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images