GM, Ford Giving Back To Women Of Color At National, Local Levels

As two of the big three American automakers, General Motors and Ford are at odds more often than not. But they apparently are on the same page when it comes to their philanthropic efforts.

Ford and GM recently announced that they’re partnering with the Sojourner Truth Legacy Project and Black Girls Code, respectively, to give back to women of color.

At the national level, Ford will serve as the title sponsor of Thursday’s Sojourner Truth Women’s Leadership Reception for the seventh-consecutive year. The reception, which will be held in Washington, D.C. at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, is part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 47th Annual Legislative Conference, which honors successful African American women.

Among this year’s honorees were Dr. Mae Jemison, who became the first African American to travel to space in 1992, and the 23rd U.S. Secretary of Labor, Alexis Herman. In addition, ranking member of the financial services committee, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., will be presented with the Woman of the Year award.

Photo via Ford

The collaboration between GM and BCG has resulted in the founding of a BGC Detroit chapter, which the two organizations launched Sept. 12 by hosting a workshop at the Detroit International Academy for Women. The event included various activities that allowed local children to interact with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals.

Local college students also were able to attend panel discussion with BCG CEO Kimberly Bryant and GM vice president of global manufacturing Alicia Boler Davis. What’s more, the panel was moderated by GM CEO Mary Barra.

Thumbnail photo via General Motors