Gordon Hayward Posts Aw-Shucks Instagram Throwback Of Him, Brad Stevens

In case you didn’t know, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and head coach Brad Stevens go way back.

Hayward, who played his college ball for Stevens at Butler University, has made no secret of his admiration for the 40-year-old basketball guru. And, in celebration of “Throwback Thursday,” which apparently still is a thing, Hayward posted an awesomely vintage photo of him and Stevens to Instagram.

Check it out below:

#TBT Just a kid and his coach. Special shout to @DefiningSports for being there from the start! A post shared by @gdhayward on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Admit it, you’re melting.

Of course, this bromance is far from one-sided, as Stevens reportedly has been dreaming for years of his reunion with Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images