Greg Olsen Injury: Panthers Tight End Out Six Games With Broken Foot, Per Report

The Carolina Panthers’ second win of the season came at a heavy cost.
Greg Olsen suffered a broken foot in the first half of Carolina’s 9-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and did not return. And while it’s not believed to be a season-ending injury, the Panthers All-Pro tight end could miss about six games and possibly head to injured reserve, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Olsen was seen on crutches during the second half and told reporters after the game his foot was broken.
That’s a tough blow for a Panthers offense that hasn’t topped 230 passing yards in either of its first two games this season. Olsen is Cam Newton’s favorite target, having led the team last season with 80 receptions for 1,073 yards, and often acts as a security blanket for the Panthers quarterback.
Carolina does have another receiving tight end in veteran Ed Dickson, who caught two passes for 26 yards Sunday. But Newton and Co. will need wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess to step in Olsen’s absence, and may turn to rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who has nine receptions through two games, to help fill the void.
