Hanley Ramirez Thriving Out Of No. 7 Spot In Red Sox’s Lineup

Hanley Ramirez has been having a down year, but the Boston Red Sox slugger seems to have found some life in a new spot in the batting order.

The 33-year-old is batting just .247 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs, but his recent move to the No. 7 spot in the lineup has been a huge pick-me-up. In five games there ahead of Saturday’s contest against the New York Yankees, Ramirez went 6-for-20 (.300) with two doubles, three home runs, three RBIs and an .850 slugging percentage.

“His production is invaluable,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Ramirez on Saturday. “I think we’re a much different offensive team when he’s in these types of streaks. We’ve got another guy that is capable of one swing of the bat changing the look of the game. We need every guy. We’ve got other guys we’ve got to get on track, too. But Hanley’s recent streak here, extremely positive.”

Hear more about Ramirez's hot streak in the video from "Red Sox Gameday Live" above.

