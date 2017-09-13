Hear Red Sox’s David Price Reflect On Three-Inning Simulated Game At Fenway

David Price was back on the Fenway Park mound on Wednesday for a simulated game, and by all accounts, the results were promising.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander tossed 47 pitches over three simulated innings. It’s still not clear when Price might return and what his role would be — bullpen or starter for the postseason? — but he shed some light on his situation when he spoke with the media prior to Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Hear what Price said about his recovery in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images