Here’s How Roger Goodell ‘Believes’ He’ll Be Received At Patriots Opener

An onslaught of scorn and ridicule potentially awaits Roger Goodell at Thursday’s NFL season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

But if you ask the commissioner, it will be nothing more than an expression of “loyalty.”

Goodell, who’s set to make his first appearance at Gillette Stadium since the Deflategate-launching 2014 AFC Championship Game, almost certainly will be greeted by a deafening chorus of boos. And during an appearance Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First,” he talked about how he expects to be received at “The Razor.”

“Patriots fans are going to show that loyalty tonight.” — Commissioner Goodell on how New England will welcome him at Gillette Stadium pic.twitter.com/uT9m93hCxe — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 7, 2017

Goodell can minimize this all he wants, but a potential sea of 70,000-plus, clown towel-waving Pats fans might give new meaning to the term “loyalty,” for better or for worse.

But hey, maybe his recent community service in the Boston area helps shift the narrative at the last minute, albeit on a nearly imperceptible scale.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images