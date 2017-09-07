Here’s How To Add NESN To Your Apple News Application Feed On Your iPhone

If you’re like us and need sports news, scores, rumors and analysis even when you’re away from your computer, then you’re in luck.

There’s an easy way to get NESN on your News application on your iPhone.

And here’s how to do it:

Open the Apple News app on your phone. If you haven’t set up the app before, then do so by selecting your favorite categories and sources that you would like to show up in your feed. If NESN is not one of the options on the set-up page, then you can add it after you finish selecting your favorites. Once you get to the main page, click on the search feature and type in NESN. When the NESN news feed appears, click on the heart icon in the top right corner and NESN will automatically be in your feed.

And that’s the entire process. Now you will have all of the sports news you desire at the tip of your fingers.