Here’s How You Could Have Won $2.7M On Indians’ 22-Game Winning Streak

The Cleveland Indians’ 22-game win streak is the most impressive in Major League Baseball history, and it could’ve made you a multi-millionaire if you caught it early.

ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared a scenario in which bettors could have turned $100 in $2.7 million with a let-it-ride strategy. That means if someone put $100 on the Indians for their first win, which came against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 24, and rolled their winnings over to the next game every time, they would have received 27,000 times that in return.

If you started with $100 & kept rolling it over for the Indians 22-game winning streak, you now have $2.7M, says @covers (H/T @thebklounge) pic.twitter.com/bA0LU492Xe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 15, 2017

Of course, it’s hard to imagine anyone actually did this because that would have meant betting $1 million for a regular season game at one point. But if there is a person out there hanging on to the Indians’ streak, they could turn that into $3.9 million if Cleveland takes down the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images