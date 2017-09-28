Here’s NHL Players’ Union’s Stance On Protests During National Anthem

NHL players won’t collectively infringe on their own rights to free speech.

The NHL Players Association will support any player who protests during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” or “O Canada,” NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr told players Thursday in a memo, according to hockey scribe John Hoven and Sportsnet’s Emily Sadler.

Starting with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, NFL players have protested against police brutality and racial inequality for over a year by kneeling, raising fists or sitting during the national anthem, drawing the ire of Donald Trump among many others.

With the athletes’ protest movement spreading to other sports, leagues, teams and players have been taking or clarifying their positions on the hot-button issue all week.

San Jose Sharks winger Joel Ward said Tuesday he has experienced racism throughout his life and he’s considering kneeling during the national anthem. Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban reportedly vowed he’d never kneel during the national anthem.

Recognizing NHLPA members won’t unanimously share one opinion on the subject, Fehr has effectively said “do what you feel is necessary, and we’ll back you,” as players unions often do.

