Here’s What Carson Wentz Offered Jake Elliott Before 61-Yard Field Goal

by on Tue, Sep 26, 2017 at 8:46PM
Carson Wentz was willing to part with a nice chunk of change in exchange for a Philadelphia Eagles victory this past Sunday.

The Eagles and New York Giants were deadlocked at 24-24 with seconds remaining in their Week 3 contest at Lincoln Financial Field when Jake Elliott lined up for a 61-yard field goal. And Wentz, who was mic’d up for the game, offered a pretty large prize if the Eagles kicker put it through the uprights.

Well, the Philadelphia quarterback is going to have to pay up, as Elliott converted on the seemingly improbably kick and lifted the Eagles to a win over their NFC East rival.

So just how much is a Wentz game check worth? NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared the details.

Considering Elliott is due to make $465,000 this season, he probably should take Wentz up on his offer.

