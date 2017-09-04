Here’s What Numbers The Newest Patriots Will Be Wearing This Season

The three players acquired by the New England Patriots on Saturday during cutdowns were at Gillette Stadium by Sunday afternoon. And since everyone seems to love uniform numbers, here’s what they’ll be wearing:

WR Phillip Dorsett: No. 13

CB Johnson Bademosi: No. 29

DE Cassius Marsh: No. 55

Marsh originally was given No. 92 on Sunday, but he switched Monday. Practice squad defensive end Geneo Grissom wore No. 94 for a day but changed back to No. 92 for Monday’s practice.

Some of the undrafted free agents who initially made the team also have switched numbers.

TE Jacob Hollister: No. 47

OL Cole Croston: No. 74

It seems defensive tackle Adam Butler will stick with No. 70 for now, and linebacker Harvey Langi will continue wearing No. 48.

