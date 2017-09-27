Here’s When Peyton Manning Might Run For U.S. Senate In Tennessee

Did Scott DesJarlais just open the doors to the political world for Peyton Manning?

The Tennessee congressman revealed to Business Insider on Monday when and where he believes the retired NFL quarterback should launch his political career. DesJarlais, a Republican, suggested Manning should consider running for the U.S. senate seat Lamar Alexander currently occupies if the 77-year-old decides to retire before the 2020 election.

DesJarlais was responding to news Bob Corker will retire from the senate when his term ends in 2018 when Manning came to his mind as a potential replacement. But he also suggests next year might come too soon for the ex-University of Tennessee Volunteers standout to pursue high office.

“(Peyton Manning) is a great guy and a popular guy,” DesJarlais said. He then indicated Manning “‘may be looking more at’ running if Alexander decides not to run again,” per Business Insider.

Although Manning established a reputation as a fine leader during his NFL career he said last March he has “no interest” in running for office but is keen to serve communities. But that was then, and there’s no telling with whom Manning has spoken to about pursuing politics in the last six months. Manning played golf with Donald Trump in July, and the U.S. president conceivably might have influenced the 41-year-old’s thinking on politics.

Either that’s the case or DesJarlais was just speaking off the top of his head with no inside knowledge of political happenings in his home state.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images