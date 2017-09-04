How Chiefs’ Justin Houston Plans To Deal With Tom Brady, Patriots In Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their work cut out for them in their first game of the 2017 NFL season.

The Chiefs will travel to Foxboro, Mass. for a matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The Patriots’ offense is poised for a monster year, as Tom Brady has a slew of weapons to throw to, including Brandin Cooks, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan and many others. So how will the Chiefs slow down New England’s vaunted offensive attack? Kanas City linebacker Justin Houston has a simple plan.

“To hit him (Brady),” Houston told reporters Sunday, as transcribed by ProFootballTalk. “Because the ball comes out so fast, he’s a smart guy. My main thing is the defense, don’t lose confidence in what you got going on because he’s going to make plays — it’s Tom Brady. Just got to stay together through four quarters.”

This will be the first matchup between the Patriots and Chiefs since the two teams met in an AFC Divisional Round Game in 2015. Brady completed 28 of his 42 pass attempts for 302 yards with two touchdowns in New England’s 27-20 victory. Houston, however, was sidelined for the game due to injury.

Kansas City boasts one of the stronger defenses in the league, but it still will have to play at its absolute best in order to top Brady and the Pats in the first game of the new NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images