How Christian Pulisic Compares To Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo At 19

Christian Pulisic is a soccer player ahead of his time.

The U.S. men’s national team and Borussia Dortmund phenom turned 19 on Monday. To mark the occasion ESPN’s Paul Carr compiled and shared some statistics, which undoubtedly will fuel the Pulisic hype train and perhaps send it (back) into overdrive.

Here’s how Pulisic’s numbers compare with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they turned 19.

WONDER BOY GONNA BE GREATEST PLAYER EVAH!!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/RKvDRKZskJ — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) September 18, 2017

Ronaldo now is 32, and Messi is 30, both now can argue for greatest-of-all-time status, but they weren’t producing goals at the rate Pulisic has over the first 18 months of his professional career.

Pulisic’s attacking statistics also dwarf those of Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who jointly hold the USMNT’s goals record with 57.

Christian Pulisic has far more experience by age 19 than Dempsey or Donovan. (Not entirely apples-to-apples, but still…) pic.twitter.com/HeoZXTImkv — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) September 18, 2017

Pulisic, a native of Hershey, Pa., has been USA’s leading light during this final round of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Happy birthday to Christian Pulisic!

🎉🎉 Not a bad World Cup qualifying campaign before turning 19: pic.twitter.com/6N2AreAMsU — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) September 18, 2017

And he has only just begun to play the sport at the senior-professional level.

