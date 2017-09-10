Hurricane Irma Apparently Has Made Rob Gronkowski A Budding Meteorologist

Rob Gronkowski, like much of the United States, has taken a big interest in Hurricane Irma.

The massive hurricane, which made landfall in Florida on Sunday, has prompted the New England Patriots tight end to do some “research” on Mother Nature. Check out these tweets Gronk sent out Saturday:

Been following up on Hurricane Irma a lot the past few days. Did some research on hurricanes and been learning a lot bout Mother Nature. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 9, 2017

Very interesting. Do not mess with Mother Nature !! Everyone stay safe down there in FL! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 9, 2017

Truly insightful words from the All-Pro tight end.

Whenever Gronkowski decides to hang up his cleats, perhaps he could have a future in meteorology. He might not make the smooth transition to broadcasting that Tony Romo did, but it’s worth a shot.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images