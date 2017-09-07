Hurricane Irma Evacuees Welcome To Camp At Charlotte NASCAR Track

Considering many NASCAR tracks are located in the South, it’s not surprising that various race tracks are lending a helping hand in the midst of Hurricane Irma.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Thursday that it will allow Irma evacuees to take refuge at its Rock City Campground starting Friday at 7 a.m. ET. The facility is opening its doors to people displaced by the storm while also preparing for the NHRA Carolina Nationals that start Sept. 15.

“We are happy to open our doors to help those needing a place to seek shelter during this difficult time,” Greg Walter, executive vice president of CMS, said in a statement. “We look forward to show them the hospitality for which we’re known and they deserve. We are fortunate to have camping available to accommodate both hurricane evacuees and the drag racing fans who will join us next week.”

CMS is asking evacuees to check-in at the ticket office on the second floor of Smith Tower, located by the main entrance. Anybody who arrives after hours will be assisted by CMS security.

Atlanta Motor Speedway similarly opened its doors to Hurricane Irma evacuees starting Thursday.

