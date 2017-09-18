Hyundai Expands Genesis Lineup, Takes Aim At BMW 3 Series With G70

Hyundai’s luxury brand has only been around since 2015, but Genesis isn’t wasting any time taking on model that serves as a benchmark for all premium sports sedans.

Genesis recently unveiled the G70 sedan, its answer to the BMW 3 Series, and on paper, the Korean luxury compact is going into battle with the upper hand.

The G70 will have three available powertrains, a 2-liter turbocharged in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine, 2.2-liter in-line four diesel and a 3.3-liter V-6 turbo GDI unit. That all sounds very familiar, as BMW similarly offers an entry level 2-liter turbo four and a top of the range turbo V-6 with the 3 Series — though they’re not nearly as powerful.

The G70’s four-cylinder gasoline engine produces 249 horsepower, and its V-6 chucks out 365 horses. The entry level 3 Series’ four-banger, however, gets 180 horsepower, and the six-cylinder unit only makes 320 horses.

To deploy that power effectively, Genesis has fitted the G70 with launch control, which helps it accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds. What’s more, the G70 should be fairly capable in the corners, as it has multi-link rear suspension, dynamic torque vectoring as well as a mechanical rear differential.

In addition to driving dynamics that should be able to compete with the established luxury models, the G70 will a thoughtfully designed interior. The G70’s cabin features aluminum pedals and door handles, leather seats and controls that are biased toward the driver for ease of use.

On the outside, Genesis styled the G70 such that it has noticeably sporty lines, but also isn’t overstated. Its design looks like something of a cross between a Mercedes-Benz C-Class (tail lights and profile), Alfa Romeo Giulia (headlights) and a Mazda 6 (front grille), and that’s meant as a compliment.

Genesis will begin selling the G70 in Korea on Sept. 20 and will announce release dates for other markets within the coming weeks.

All photos via Genesis