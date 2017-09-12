Internet Puts Its Best Foot Forward With Rex Ryan Jokes During His ‘MNF’ Debut

Wes Welker would have been proud of the internet for how it roasted Rex Ryan on Monday night.

Ryan made his national TV analyst debut alongside Beth Mowins for the second half of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader on ESPN.

The broadcast was especially important, as Mowins became the first woman to do play-by-play for an NFL game in 30 years, although it ultimately was sideline reporter Sergio Dipp who stole the show for all the wrong (or right?) reasons.

But Ryan didn’t get off scot-free. We should mention it’s probably very difficult to do what the former Jets and Bills head coach attempted to do Monday night. TV commentating is hard, especially when you’re doing it for the first time (no matter how easy Tony Romo made it look Sunday).

And the internet was ready and willing to pick apart Ryan’s performance, which was uneven at best.

I hope some NFL team hires Rex Ryan….so I never have to listen to him on TV again. Now, let's get a goddamned snack. — Sno Man (@SNo_Man2168) September 12, 2017

Rex Ryan lives in a permanent state of Have Had Five Beers. I respect it very much. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 12, 2017

Never, ever in my life have I watched ESPN Deportes. Gracis Rex Ryan for being so unbearable as to make me change the channel. #MNF — Chuck Fox (@chuckafoxmd) September 12, 2017

Me: wow Rex Ryan might be the worst announcer I've ever heard. Sergio Dipp: hold my beer. — mjpanzer (@DCDribble) September 12, 2017

And, of course, there were foot jokes. Plenty of foot jokes. And if you need a quick refresher on why there were foot jokes, well, just click this and get caught up.

"Don't look down at her feet. Don't look down at her feet. Don't look down at her feet. Don't look down at her feet." -Rex Ryan's brain pic.twitter.com/yYS5HHQvAA — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) September 12, 2017

Incredible chemistry in the ESPN booth tonight pic.twitter.com/yOHVSA8fe8 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 12, 2017

Like we said, somewhere Welker is nodding in approval.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee-/USA TODAY Sports Images