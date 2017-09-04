Iowa Fans Started Heartwarming Tradition That Will Make You Tear Up

College football has delivered epic comebacks, hilarious bloopers and devastating injuries, and it’s only Week 1.
But while all the storied traditions that make college football special returned, the birth of a new one is what caught our eye.
Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa has been around for nearly 90 years, and after the first quarter of Saturday’s 24-3 thumping of Wyoming, Iowa Hawkeye fans started a heartwarming tradition that likely will last as long as the stadium stands.
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital recently opened and overlooks Kinnick Stadium. And officials suggested that all 75,000 Hawkeye fans turn and wave to the kids battling illness at the end of the first quarter of every game.
And the fans did not disappoint during Week 1.
Is it dusty in here or is it just us?
Thumbnail photo via YouTube
