Is Patriots Cornerback Jonathan Jones Ready To Step Up If Situation Arises?

FOXBORO, Mass. — With speculation swirling about a potential Malcolm Butler trade, let’s take a closer look at the No. 4 cornerback on the New England Patriots, Jonathan Jones.

Jones had to step up Sunday in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints after Eric Rowe, who started over Butler, went out with a groin injury. Butler bumped up to the No. 2 cornerback spot while Jones took the field for 27 snaps in reserve.

He recorded two pass breakups that head coach Bill Belichick described as “textbook technique” and “excellent, perfect.” The Patriots instruct their cornerbacks to watch a receiver’s eyes and hands and to try to make a play when the ball first makes contact with its target. Jones did just that, and he was able to keep up with receivers Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman because of his elite speed.

Jones ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine before he went undrafted out of Auburn. He played all 16 games with the Patriots last season, drawing one start and registering 14 tackles with one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He primarily played on special teams, where he recorded 307 snaps to just 64 on defense. Jones allowed just three catches on seven targets for 31 yards with a touchdown in coverage last season.

If the Patriots were to trade Butler, then Rowe likely would become the Patriots No. 2 cornerback, and Jones would take over the slot role. He played 33 snaps in that position last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Jones also could see a bigger role if Rowe misses any time with his groin injury. Rowe was limited in practice to start the week.

Jones is up for the challenge, even though he knows quarterbacks likely will key in on him, as Saints quarterback Drew Brees did Sunday, when he was targeted four times and allowed two catches for 42 yards to go along with his two pass breakups.

“I think anytime you come in as a backup player in any position, I think you should be prepared for them to test you,” Jones said. “That’s a part of it. Being prepared as far as the entire defense and knowing the gameplan and knowing what we’re trying to do and knowing the offense, you have to study throughout the week as if you’re going to play every down.”

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images