Isaiah Thomas Already Using Celtics Intel — On Al Horford’s Instagram

The Boston Celtics might want to whip up some new game plans because Isaiah Thomas potentially could give their secrets to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The C’s shipped Thomas to Cleveland in the trade that brought star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston, and the 28-year-old still knows what his former teammates have up their sleeves. That was apparent Thursday when the point guard left a pretty hilarious comment about Al Horford’s “scouting report” on the Celtics center’s Instagram.

Thomas and Celtics fans were a little blindsided by the team’s decision to trade him, but it’s good to see there’s no bad blood between him and the rest of the organization. Plus, Thomas might not get to use that intel himself, as he’s expected to miss significant time next season with a hip injury.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images