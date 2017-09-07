Isaiah Thomas Cavs Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Ex-Celtic’s Introduction

Isaiah Thomas is trading green and white for wine and gold.

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday will hold a press conference for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Zizic, introducing the trio for the first time since team acquired them in a trade with the Boston Celtics involving Kyrie Irving.

Thomas broke his silence on the trade Wednesday in a candid piece for The Players’ Tribune. The All-Star guard still hasn’t spoken publicly since joining the Cavs, though, and is expected to be emotional when discussing his departure from the Celtics.

The press conference is set to begin Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Cavs’ practice facility. Follow along in the live stream above or on Cavs.com.

