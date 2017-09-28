Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love Recreate Iconic Photo From Teenage Years

Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Love go way back.

The two NBA stars both grew up on the West Coast and were AAU teammates during their teenage years. You probably already knew that, as a certain photo of Thomas and Love from 2005 has become a social media treasure.

One of the crazier pictures I've seen of Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas when they were both 16 pic.twitter.com/vL1WKRPYd0 — Bryan Weber (@Coach_Weber) February 15, 2017

It’s been quite a while since Thomas and Love were teammates, but that will change in the 2017-18 campaign, as Isaiah Thomas will embark on his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. So during Cleveland’s media day Monday, it was only right that the new Cavs teammates recreated their old picture.

12 years later … pic.twitter.com/kGsmUNmKSz — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 27, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see if Thomas and Love reunite for another photo in 2029.